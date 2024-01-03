fbpx
News

Rogers another step closer to offering satellite-to-phone coverage following SpaceX launch

Falcon 9 launched six Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities

Nida Zafar
Jan 3, 20244:50 PM EST 0 comments

SpaceX has launched Starlink satellites that will allow Rogers to offer Direct to Cell service.

The service allows users to access mobile connectivity pretty much anywhere in the world. According to Starlink’s website, this includes “lands, lakes, or coastal waters.”

Rogers announced its partnership with the company in April 2023, noting it will start rolling out satellite-to-phone coverage in 2024.

In a January 3rd post on X, Rogers celebrated the launch, stating it’s “proud to partner with SpaceX to bring satellite-to-phone coverage nationwide.” However, the post didn’t indicate when Rogers will start offering the service.

According to SpaceX’s post on the platform, Rogers is the only Canadian telecom provider to use the service. Other international providers include T-Mobile, Optus, and Entel.

The news follows Rogers’ successful completion of a satellite-to-mobile phone test call with Lynk’s low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites late last year.

Related Articles

News

All the 2024 carrier price increases we know about so far

News

Samsung unveils new Odyssey G6, G8 and G9 gaming monitors

Gaming

Analyst predicts Nintendo Switch successor will be ‘iteration’ over ‘revolution’

News

Facebook rolls out ‘Link History’ to track websites its users visit

Comments