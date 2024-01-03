Some driving schools in Norway are banning Teslas with force touch turn signals

The Norwegian parliament has a 2025 zero-emission goal, which will make sure that all cars to be sold 2025 onwards should be zero-emission (electric or hydrogen).

As of October 2023, roughly one in four cars on Norwegian roads was electric, as shared by Vox, and a majority of them are Teslas.

Some of the newer Tesla models, including the Model S, X, and 3 come with force touch buttons for turn signals instead of stalks, which are causing problems in some driving schools in the country.

Tesla says that this is a way to simplify the design and prepare for the future of self-driving, where turn signals will be obsolete. However, Norwegian driving instructors disagree with Tesla’s vision and find the new turn signals unsafe.

Jåhn Hansen Øyen, who runs the Harstad Traffic School in Norway, told Motor, via Electrek, that he was interested in buying a Tesla for his school, but changed his mind after testing the Model 3. According to Øyen, he had trouble using the turn signals in roundabouts, which are common in Norway and require drivers to signal their exit, and could cause accidents or failures in driving tests.

Øyen’s observations were echoed by many others in a Facebook group, with many deciding to ban Tesla vehicles with the force touch signal buttons from their schools.

Check out the complete report here.

Source: Motor, via: Electrek