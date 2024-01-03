dbrand’s iPhone 15 Pro ‘Ghost Case’ offers scary good protection

I’ve been using dbrand’s ‘Ghost Case’ for the iPhone 15 Pro for the last few weeks, and it’s one of the best smartphone enclosures I’ve encountered for Apple’s high-end smartphone so far.

It’s solid, high-quality, light, and thin at just 28g and 1.2mm, respectively. dbrand even claims the pricey case won’t yellow with prolonged use. While we have to take the often-hilarious Toronto-based tech case and skin maker’s word on that, there’s likely at least some truth to it, given dbrand says it will offer a free replacement if the case ever turns yellow.

Regarding protection, the Ghost Case features corner and side bumpers to protect all aspects of the iPhone 15 Pro while still feeling great in your hand by ensuring the smartphone doesn’t feel bulky. Since it’s transparent, it also still shows off the iPhone 15 Pro’s sleek design (for me, that’s ‘Blue Titanium’).

But the case isn’t perfect, unfortunately. First, it’s rather pricey at $49.95 USD (about $66.74 CAD); and while I often argue that you get what you pay for when it comes to smartphone cases, the fact that the Ghost Case is so easy to scratch is a significant downside. Thankfully, dbrand is aware of this issue and says it plans to offer a replacement case to anyone who has purchased the Ghost case already or plans to in the future (it even mentions this on its website when you buy the case). The issue stems from the Ghost Case not featuring a UV coating like other manufacturers because they often progressively yellow over time.

This leaves the situation at a crossroads. The Ghost Case is great, but it scratches easily (in fact, mine was scratched right out of the box). If case scratches matter to you (and they definitely won’t to some people given that’s the entire purpose of a case), it’s worth waiting until dbrand launches its revamped version of the case, but if they don’t, you might as well buy one now since you’ll end up with two cases.

dbrand’s iPhone 15 Pro Ghost Case costs $49.95 (roughly 66.74 CAD). The case is also available for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

