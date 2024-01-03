fbpx
All the 2024 carrier price increases we know about so far

Both Rogers and Bell are on the list so far

Nida Zafar
Jan 3, 20242:42 PM EST 0 comments
Bell and Rogers logos on smartphones.

Some of Canada’s largest telecom companies are kicking 2024 off with a price hike.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Rogers

Rogers confirmed to MobileSyrup that its wireless customers not on a fixed contract will pay up to $9 more per month starting on their first bill after January 17th. Customers on term contracts will see an increase after their agreements end.

The price hike will also impact customers of its flanker brand, Fido.

Some customers with an Ignite bundle will also see an $8/month price hike, although much earlier than their mobile counterparts, on January 9th.

Bell

Several Bell customers have told MobileSyrup they’ve been notified of a price hike. One customer shared they’ll have to pay $6/month more for their mobile plan.

MobileSyrup’s repeated requests for confirmation, including if the price hike applies to Virgin Plus customers, have not been returned.

Are you facing a price hike from your telecom provider? Let us know in the comments below.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

