Telegram updates calls, animations, and bots in version 10.5.0

Telegram is rolling out a new update that brings the “largest bot update” in the messaging platform’s history.

The update, version 10.5.0, introduces a new user interface for calls, with new animations and dynamic backgrounds that change according to the call status, including ringing, active or ended. “The new interface requires fewer resources than before, which means it saves battery life and works better on older devices,” wrote Telegram.

Another noticeable change in this update is the new delete animation, which was previously available only on iOS devices. The animation, which resembles the “Thanos Snap” effect from the Avengers movie, vaporizes the deleted messages.

Telegram also says that the new animation is more energy-saving than the previous one.

Lastly, bots on the messaging app can now react to messages, handle quoted messages, send replies, and more. This makes bots more versatile and useful for different purposes. “With the new update, bots can also get information about giveaways and boosts in channels where they are admins,” wrote Telegram.

The update is available now for iOS and Android. Read more about it here.

Image credit: Telegram

Source: Telegram