Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature 4K 120fps video recording

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly feature 4K filming at 120fps, according to the reliable leaker Ice Universe.

However, I need to point out that this function may not be preserved in the end. Testing now. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) December 31, 2023

However, Ice Universe also says that this function may not make it to the final build of the S24 Ultra and that it’s currently in testing. It’s worth noting that the S24 Ultra is expected to launch on January 17th, so Samsung doesn’t have much time to figure it out.

Samsung’s S24 Ultra wouldn’t be the first to offer 4K 120fps. OnePlus and Sony’s handsets have also offered this feature in the past.

The S24 Ultra is also rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch flat display with slim bezels, titanium frame and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Source: Ice Universe