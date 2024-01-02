Samsung confirms Galaxy S24 reveal event for January 17

Samsung is pushing artificial intelligence (AI) for its upcoming Galaxy S24 series and has officially announced the release date for its next flagship series.

This must have been an accident by Samsung Australia, as the other regions haven’t officially announced the launch date yet (or maybe it’s just the result of different time zones). The X post indicates that the South Korean company will focus on AI and call it Galaxy AI. Previous rumours indicate the S24 Ultra might feature a titanium build (maybe that’s why the event reveal features a metallic square?).

The keynote is set to take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California and will livestream across Samsung’s various social media accounts, including YouTube, at 1pm ET/10am PT.

Samsung previously published a blog post offering information about Galaxy AI. Samsung says Galaxy AI is a comprehensive mobile AI experience powered by on-device AI developed by Samsung and cloud-based AI, on which Samsung collaborated with other industry leaders.

Galaxy AI will power features like AI Live Translate Call, which will offer a personal translator whenever needed.

Update 02/01/2024 6:31pm ET: Additional detail about the event has been added to the story.



Source: Ice Universe Via: Sam Mobile