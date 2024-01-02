Rogers’ mobile customers will soon pay more for wireless services

Rogers’ wireless customers will see a price hike in the coming days.

iPhone in Canada reports customers not financing or on fixed terms with the telecom giant will see a monthly price hike between $7 and $9 after January 17th. Those who are will pay the increased prices once their terms end.

One customer told the publication they’ll see a $7/month price hike on their $95/135GB Infinite plan. A $9 increase will apply to their second line, a $75/60GB Infinite Premium plan.

iPhone in Canada notes the increase will impact regular wireless customers and those on a corporate plan.

Rogers informed customers of the change on their monthly statements. It’s unclear if Rogers will also include a price hike on its flanker Fido.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Rogers for more information and will provide an update once available.

Source: iPhone in Canada