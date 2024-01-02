New on Mubi Canada: January 2024

fbpx
Bradly Shankar
Jan 2, 20249:07 PM EST 0 comments
Global movie streaming service Mubi has revealed what’s coming to its catalogue in Canada in January.

Highlights include Following, the feature debut of Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan and Fremont starring The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White. Read on for the full list:

Now streaming

  • The Blair Witch Project
  • But I’m A Cheerleader
  • Following
  • Keane
  • Pieces of April
  • Shithouse

January 10th

  • Extinction of the Species

January 12th

  • Fremont

Mubi costs $14.99/month with a seven-day free trial.

Image credit: Momentum Pictures

