New on Mubi Canada: January 2024

Global movie streaming service Mubi has revealed what’s coming to its catalogue in Canada in January.

Highlights include Following, the feature debut of Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan and Fremont starring The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White. Read on for the full list:

Now streaming

The Blair Witch Project

But I’m A Cheerleader

Following

Keane

Pieces of April

Shithouse

January 10th

Extinction of the Species

January 12th

Fremont

Mubi costs $14.99/month with a seven-day free trial.

Find out what came to Mubi last month here.

Image credit: Momentum Pictures