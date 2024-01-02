Google’s new #BestPhonesForever ad highlights Pixel 8 Pro’s ‘Best Take,’ trolls iPhone

Cupertino-based Apple announced last year that it will soon adopt RCS (Rich Communication Services), the messaging standard that Google has long been bullying Apple to adopt.

Now that the tech giant has agreed to adopt RCS, Google can’t poke fun at the company anymore — at least about RCS. Google is now moving on to mock the iPhone’s lack of a ‘Best Take’ feature.

In a new YouTube video titled “#BestPhonesForever: Rough Night,” Google’s Pixel 8 Pro talks about its Best Take feature and how it can combine multiple shots to make sure everyone in the shot looks their best.

The ad starts with the iPhone saying, “Big party last night. Tons of people. So many group shots.” It then laments, “And in every picture, somebody was blinking, or looking away.” The iPhone then says that it doesn’t have Best Take like the Pixel 8 Pro, so it can’t combine everybody’s best shots into one. The Pixel phone empathizes and says, “You should have just sent me the pics, let me fix them.”

The iPhone is amazed that the Pixel can do that, even if it did not take the pictures. The ad ends with the iPhone jokingly saying that it’s going to purge its iCloud.

You can check out the ad below:

It’s worth noting that leaks and rumours suggest Apple is also working on generative AI features for the iPhone, including generative AI for Siri.

The feature is expected to roll out with iOS 18, though it is unclear if it will offer features like ‘Best Take.’

Source: Google