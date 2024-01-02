Apple’s Emergency SOS helped rescue student from apartment gas leak

A Delaware-based student was able to escape a life-threatening situation thanks to her Apple Watch.

As shared by CBS News, Natalie Nasatka, who lives in an apartment in Smyrna, Delaware in the United States, was exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide, a deadly gas that is invisible and odourless. She managed to call 911 using the SOS feature on her Apple Watch before losing consciousness.

“I was feeling extremely exhausted,” Nasatka said. “My vision was getting blurry.” Although Nasatka did not know what was going on, she did realize that it wasn’t normal. She managed to call 911 using the SOS feature on her Apple Watch before losing consciousness.

Nasatka was soon rescued from her room. “When I heard the firefighters yell out ‘fire department’ and they yanked me out of bed, I just started crying and saying ‘I want to live. I want to live,'” said Nasatka.

Nasatka was taken to an ambulance, where she received oxygen. The fire department confirmed the presence of carbon monoxide in her apartment, measured at 80 parts per million, a dangerously high level.

This isn’t the first time Apple’s Emergency SOS features have come in handy. We’ve reported on several instances, some of which you can check out below. Learn more about the feature here.

Source: CBS News