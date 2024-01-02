Amazon Echo Show devices and smart home bundles are up to 44 percent off

It seems that Amazon is prepping for a solid 2024 by reducing the prices of its popular Alexa-enabled devices, offering discounts of up to 44 percent on Echo Show products.
Below are all of the deals:
- Echo Show 15 for $219.99 (save 33%)
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) for $219.99 (Save 33%)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $99.99 (save 41%)
- Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) for $79.99 (save 33%)
- Echo Show 5 (2023 release) Kids for $89.99 (save 31%)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) + Evolux Smart Bulb for $104.99 (save 44%)
