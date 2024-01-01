Rogers announces multi-year partnership with the Professional Women’s Hockey League

Rogers Communications has announced a new multi-year partnership with the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), offering support for women’s hockey in Canada.

The partnership kicks off on January 1st, 2024 ahead of the inaugural season opener. Rogers steps in as the official telecommunications partner of the PWHL in Canada. The partnership offers fans the chance to check out behind-the-scenes content, and “brings the fans closer to the action.”

“Rogers has become synonymous with hockey in Canada through its partnership with the NHL, bringing professional hockey to fans from coast-to-coast through its media properties, team investments, and league sponsorships,” Stan Kasten, a PWHL Advisory Board member says. “This exciting partnership with the PWHL is yet another extension of Rogers’ commitment to growing the game and bringing Canadians the best professional hockey experiences.”

As part of its partnership with the PWHL, Rogers is also helping to support PWHL Montreal. The telecom giant will be providing “once-in-a-lifetime experiences” for girls in local minor hockey programs. In exchange, the Rogers brand will be featured on team helmets and in-arena signage and promotions.

Custom content is also set to be produced and featured throughout the PWHL season. This includes ‘Faceoff presented by Rogers’, an exclusive behind-the-scenes series that explores the lives of the league’s top players. In addition, Rogers is sponsoring a closed practice in each Canadian market for girls playing minor hockey.

The first game of the PWHL season begins on Monday, January 1st as Toronto goes up against New York. The game starts at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT and can be viewed on Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet+. Throughout 2024, Sportsnet will broadcast 17 PWHL games.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Rogers Communications