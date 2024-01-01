LG’s new CineBeam Qube is a three-pound 4K projector with a handle

In the days leading up to CES 2024, LG has formally revealed the CineBeam Qube. This is the latest 4K projector from the company, offering an image size of up to 120 inches.

The CineBeam Qube is modelled after what appears to be a retro crank camera. It offers a minimalist design with built-in speakers and a 360-degree handle made for portability. LG states that the 4K projector is “one of the smallest projectors available.” It’s claimed only to weigh around three pounds, making it a great option for portability.

In addition to a snazzy design, LG’s CineBeam Qube offers 4K UHD support with 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. It’s also paired with an RGB laser light source, 450,000:1 contrast ratio and 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. While real-world performance is yet to be seen, its specs indicate that the projector should be able to display vibrant colours.

LG is powering its projector with its webOS 6.0 software. It’ll also support several streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and YouTube. It remains to be seen if the CineBeam Qube will include integrations with Google Assistant and Alexa.

On top of being able to display the usual online content, LG is including support for its image-mapping feature. Using the CineBeam Qube, users can display an image over their walls and surroundings. This could be something like a photo of the wilderness or a star system. This unique feature could be a ton of fun to play around with and set a mood in the home.

CineBeam Qube currently does not have a release window or Canadian pricing. LG is set to officially reveal more details of its projector and other displays during CES in Las Vegas this month. The expo starts January 9th and runs until January 12th.

Image credit: LG

Source: Engadget