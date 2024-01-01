LG’s MyView smart monitors officially unveiled before CES 2024

LG will likely bring several new products to CES 2024 and the company’s MyView 4K smart monitor is among the first it has revealed.

LG claims the new displays are designed to cater to both users seeking a display for entertainment but also productivity. The MyView brand launches in 2024 and will debut with three models: 32SR85U, 32SR83U and 32SR70U.

LG MyView smart monitors can stream content, including movies, shows, music, and more without having a connection to a PC. These displays support LG’s 4K UHD HDR panels and webOS software. They’ll also come in a variety of colours including ‘white,’ ‘mild beige,’ ‘cotton pink,’ and ‘cotton green.’

The three models will be available with 31.5-inch displays supporting 60Hz. Each smart monitor features what’s described by LG as a “slim form factor” and “3-side virtually borderless design.” This is done so to assist with keeping a low profile while operating on a desk.

The 32SR85U and 32SR83U both include an adjustable stand with a circular cutout. The 32SR70U has a “low-profile base” for a compact appearance. The 32SR85U includes an HD camera while LG is selling one separately for the 32SR83U. Ahead of CES 2024, the 32SR85U has already been awarded a CES 2024 Innovation Award, a 2023 Red Dot Design Award and a 2023 iF Design Award.

From a productivity perspective, MyView displays can offer apps and services like Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar. Plus, users can take advantage of the AirPlay 2 integration. Of course, there’s also Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support as well.

LG’s MyView Smart Monitors will be on display at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9th to January 12th. LG confirms that the 32SR85U will be available to purchase for $599.99 USD (roughly $793 CAD). The 32SR70U and 32SR83U will be available for $499.99 USD (roughly $660 CAD). Canadian pricing and availability has yet to be confirmed.

Image credit: LG

Source: LG Via: The Verge