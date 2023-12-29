Koodo, Fido, Virgin offering $40/mo 75GB plans until January 2

The Big Three flanker brands, Koodo, Fido, and Virgin Plus, have all launched $40/mo plans with 75GB of data, though some have 4G and some have 5G. It appears these deals will stick around until January 2nd.

Virgin Plus

Starting with Bell-owned Virgin Plus, which arguably has the best deal of the three, customers can get a $40/mo 75GB 5G plan. The data speeds are capped at 250Mbps, and the plan is ‘unlimited,’ which means customers can continue to use data beyond the 75GB allotment at throttled speeds of up to 256Kbps.

Additionally, Virgin’s plan caps video streaming resolution at 480p. The plan features unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, and unlimited international texts sent from Canada. Virgin’s website notes that “prices may increase during subscription” and that the plan is only available for new activations until January 2nd, 2024.

You can learn more here.

Koodo

Next up, Telus-owned Koodo also has a $40/mo plan with 75GB of data, but unfortunately, it’s 4G data capped at speeds of up to 100Mbps. The plan also includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting.

While Koodo’s plan doesn’t include international texting like Virgin, Koodo offers one free perk. The options include international texting, premium voicemail, rollover data, or an unlimited long-distance pack. In other words, those who want international texting can get it for free if they pick that perk.

Finally, it’s worth noting that Koodo lists the plan as “not available on rate plan change for existing customers.” Koodo also charges a $10 SIM card fee separate from the $60 connection fee (the connection fee is waived for online orders) and $13/100MB for additional data. Koodo is also offering Telus’ Stream+ bundle with Netflix, Apple TV+ and Discovery+ for $10/mo for three months ($28/mo thereafter) with the plan. Koodo doesn’t list an end date for the deal.

Finally, though Koodo’s plan doesn’t include 5G, it is offering a separate $45/mo 60GB plan with 5G data (speeds capped at 250Mbps). This plan comes with a $135.60 bill credit, which works out to about $5.65/mo for 24 months, making the plan effectively the same price as the other plan.

Learn more here.

Fido

Rounding out the deals, Rogers’ Fido has a $45/mo 60GB 4G plan with a 15GB bonus data offer, bringing it up to 75GB. Fido lists the offer as ending on January 2nd. Customers can get the price down to $40/mo if they sign up for Fido’s automatic payments, which reduce plan prices by $5/mo.

Fido’s plan has 4G LTE data capped at speeds of up to 150Mbps. It also includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, and international texting sent from Canada.

Learn more here.

It’s also worth pointing out that all three have some version of a $34/mo 50GB 4G plan on right now, also set to end on January 2nd.