First reported Tesla Cybertruck accident results in ‘minor’ injury

Given Tesla’s Cybertruck recently officially started shipping to customers, it was only a matter of time until one of the electric trucks got into an accident.

Reddit user ‘boddhya‘ posted two pictures and YouTube user ‘cjysqpb’ uploaded dashcam footage of a crash that took place on a two-lane California highway.

The California Highway Patrol also confirmed to The Verge that police responded to a two-vehicle incident on SR 35 in Palo Alto. No one involved in the crash suffered a major injury. According to Teslarati, the Cybertruck was driven by a Tesla engineer based in San Francisco.

In a statement to The Verge, California police said the following: