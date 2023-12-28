Amazon has the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro up to 21 percent off

Although Boxing Day is over, Amazon still has some solid deals available, including one on the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro.

The e-commerce giant is offering up to 21 percent off on the devices for a limited time.

Check out the promotion below:

Google Pixel 8-256GB – Obsidian, 256GB: $829 (regularly $1,029)

Google Pixel 8-128GB – Obsidian: $749 (regularly $894.05)

Google Pixel 8 Pro – 128GB – Obsidian: $1,069.98 (regularly $1,349)

Google Pixel 8 Pro – 128GB – Porcelain: $1,099 (regularly $1,349)

Google Pixel 8-128GB – Hazel: $749 (regularly $894.05)

Google Pixel 8-256GB – Hazel: $829 (regularly $1,029)

Google Pixel 8-128GB – Rose: $749 (regularly $949)

Google Pixel 8-256GB – Rose: $829 (regularly $1,029)

Find all Pixel deals at Amazon here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.