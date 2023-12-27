The Last of Us was the most pirated series of 2023: report

Pedro Pascal was reportedly the most pirated star of 2023, as both his leading shows, The Last of Us and The Mandalorian, were the most torrented series, according to TorrentFreak.

The report indicates that Game of Thrones had been the top series torrented for a few years, but that seems to have ended.

The list also includes Loki, Ahsoka, Secret Invasion, Silo, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Tulsa King, Gen V and Ted Lasso.

The Last of Us came out at the beginning of the year, January 15th, and is based on the video game of the same name, The Last of Us, by Naughty Dog. The series was filmed all over Alberta from July 2021 to June 2022. The second season is set to start filming in British Columbia in 2024.

The Last of Us TV show also won the ‘Best Adaptation’ award at the Game Awards 2023, and the series generated $141 million for Alberta’s overall GDP.