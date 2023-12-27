Prime Video to start showing ads on January 29

Announced earlier this year, Prime Video will follow in the footsteps of Netflix, Disney+, and Crave and introduce ads to Prime Video in 2024. According to The Verge, Prime Video will adopt this ad-plan starting January 29th.

A previous report said that the company is looking to run four-minute ads of ads per hour to generate more revenue from its subscriber base and compete with other streaming services. Unlike other streaming services, Prime Video will not offer a new ad-free subscription; subscribers can pay an extra $2.99 USD (roughly $3.95 CAD) per month to avoid ads.

In Canada, Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year. The service also offers access to different Prime Video channels, including Crunchyroll, Starz, MGM and more.

We’ve reached out to Prime Video to learn more about Canadian pricing and details.

Source: The Verge