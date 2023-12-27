fbpx
Streaming

Prime Video to start showing ads on January 29

You'll have to pay an extra $2.99 USD if you want avoid the ads

Dean Daley
Dec 27, 202312:10 PM EST 0 comments
Amazon Prime Video

Announced earlier this year, Prime Video will follow in the footsteps of Netflix, Disney+, and Crave and introduce ads to Prime Video in 2024. According to The Verge, Prime Video will adopt this ad-plan starting January 29th.

A previous report said that the company is looking to run four-minute ads of ads per hour to generate more revenue from its subscriber base and compete with other streaming services.  Unlike other streaming services, Prime Video will not offer a new ad-free subscription; subscribers can pay an extra $2.99 USD (roughly $3.95 CAD) per month to avoid ads.

In Canada, Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year. The service also offers access to different Prime Video channels, including Crunchyroll, Starz, MGM and more.

We’ve reached out to Prime Video to learn more about Canadian pricing and details.

Source: The Verge 

Related Articles

Resources

Where to stream the best shows and movies of 2023 in Canada

Resources

Letterkenny final season hits Crave on Christmas Day

Resources

Streaming in Canada on Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Dec. 18-24]

Resources

New on Disney+ Canada: January 2024

Comments