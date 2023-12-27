Prime Video to start showing ads on February 5 in Canada [Update]

Announced earlier this year, Prime Video will follow in the footsteps of Netflix, Disney+, and Crave and introduce ads to Prime Video in 2024. According to The Verge, Prime Video will adopt this ad plan starting in February 5th.

A previous report said that the company is looking to run four-minute ads of ads per hour to generate more revenue from its subscriber base and compete with other streaming services. Unlike other streaming services, Prime Video will not offer a new ad-free subscription; subscribers can pay an extra $2.99 CAD per month to avoid ads.

Prime Video is included in Canada with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year. The service also offers access to different Prime Video channels, including Crunchyroll, Starz, MGM and more.

Source: The Verge

Update: In Canada, ads will kick in on February 5th and will cost $2.99 CAD per month.