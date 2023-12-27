OnePlus Boxing Week sale offers up to $1,200 off OP Open with trade-in

OnePlus has an assortment of deals available for Boxing Week. The China-based company is offering promotions on smartphones, tablets, earbuds and most importantly, you can get up to the OnePlus Open $1,000 off.

Starting with the OnePlus Open, when you trade in a device, you’ll get a guaranteed $300 off. However, if you trade in a device like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, or iPhone 14 Pro you’ll get more than $1,000 off.

You can check out all of OnePlus’ deals, here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.