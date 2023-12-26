Samsung’s Boxing Week sale discounts TVs, Z Flip 5, earbuds and more

As always, Samsung has several devices on sale for Boxing Week. The South Korean company’s discounts include foldable smartphones, TVs, home appliances, tablets and more.
Here are some of the deals below:
- 83-inch OLED 4K Smart TV S90C: now $5,499.99, was $7,099.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: now $149.99, was $209.99
- Get a Bespoke Jet Vacuum and Galaxy Buds 2 for free ($189.99 off)
- 32-inch M7 Smart White UHD monitor with Smart TV apps and mobile connectivity now $479.99, was $699.99
- Samsung Galaxy A54: now $449.99, was $589.99
- Get $150 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with the code Z-SERIESSALE. This is available for both the 256GB and 512GB models.
- 77-inch OLED 4K Smart TV S95C: now $4,999.99, was $5,999.99
You can check out all these Boxing Week offers on Samsung Canada’s website. Most of these deals are available until January 4th.
