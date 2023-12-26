fbpx
Samsung’s Boxing Week sale discounts TVs, Z Flip 5, earbuds and more

These deals are available until January 4th

Dean Daley
Dec 26, 202311:30 AM EST 0 comments

As always, Samsung has several devices on sale for Boxing Week. The South Korean company’s discounts include foldable smartphones, TVs, home appliances, tablets and more.

Here are some of the deals below:

You can check out all these Boxing Week offers on Samsung Canada’s website. Most of these deals are available until January 4th.

Source: Samsung

