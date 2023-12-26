fbpx
New on Crave: January 2024

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 and more are coming to Crave this January

Dean Daley
Dec 26, 20233:46 PM EST 0 comments

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in Canada in January.

Highlights for the month include RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 16, House of KardashianHightown Season 3 and more.

January 1st

  • The Hangover
  • House of Kardashian: Episodes 1-3

January 2nd

  • The Hateful Eight

January 3rd

  • The Emperor: Season 2, Episode 1
  • The Traitors UK: Season 2, Episode 1

January 5th

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 16 @9:30 pm ET
  • The Pirates! Band of Misfits
  • Ella Enchanted
  • Angry Neighbors
  • Joy Ride
  • Decision To Leave
  • Parasite
  • Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation — Starz
  • Just Go With It — Starz
  • Daddy Day Care — Starz
  • Anthropocene: The Human Epoch — Starz
  • Beeba Boys — Starz
  • Bollywood/Hollywood — Starz
  • Breakfast with Scot — Starz

January 6th

  • Pat the Dog – Specials
  • Alvin!! And the Chipmunks: Season 4

January 8th

  • Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project @9pm ET

January 12th

  • The Karate Kid II
  • The Karate Kid III
  • The Karate Kid (2010)
  • Booksmart — Starz
  • Cobweb — Starz
  • Vigil: Season 2, Episode 1 — Starz
  • Total Recall (2012) — Starz
  • Water Horse — Starz
  • The Karate Kid (1984) — Starz
  • Double Happiness — Starz
  • Earth — Starz
  • Empire of Dirt — Starz
  • Fire — Starz

January 13th

  • Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

January 14th

  • True Detective: Night Country, Episode 1 @9pm ET

January 18th

  • Death of a Ladies’ Man
  • Viaplay’s A Man Called Ove
  • Viaplay’s A Somewhat Gentle Man
  • Viaplay’s As It Is In Heaven
  • Viaplay’s Wildland
  • Viaplay’s The Marco Effect
  • Viaplay’s Call Girl
  • Viaplay’s Beyond
  • Viaplay’s This Life
  • Viaplay’s Those Left Behind

January 19th

  • North of Normal
  • Polaris
  • The Equalizer 3
  • So Much Tenderness
  • Late Bloomer: Episodes 1-2
  • F2 Forensic Factor: Seasons 1-7
  • Real Time With Baher: Season 22, Episode 1
  • Queen & Slim — Starz
  • Corner Office — Starz
  • Saw II — Starz
  • Saw III — Starz
  • Ghost Rider (2007) — Starz
  • Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance — Starz
  • Funny Girl — Starz
  • Giant Little Ones — Starz
  • How She Move — Starz
  • The Equalizer 2 — Starz
  • Midnight’s Children — Starz

January 20th

  • Real Time With Bill Maher: Season 22, Episode 1
  • Pat the Dog: Season 1, Episodes 1-39
  • Inspector Gadget: Season 2

January 22nd

  • Attila

January 26th

  • 299 Queen Street West
  • Confidential Informant
  • The Conjuring
  • Transplant: Season 4
  • Easy A — Starz
  • Transamerica — Starz
  • Ali — Starz
  • Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun — Starz
  • The Star — Starz
  • The Other Half — Starz
  • Water — Starz

January 27th

  • Alvin! and the Chipmunks: Season 5

A Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Crave is available on iOSAndroid, Apple TV and more.

