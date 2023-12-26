New on Crave: January 2024

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in Canada in January.
Highlights for the month include RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 16, House of Kardashian, Hightown Season 3 and more.
January 1st
- The Hangover
- House of Kardashian: Episodes 1-3
January 2nd
- The Hateful Eight
January 3rd
- The Emperor: Season 2, Episode 1
- The Traitors UK: Season 2, Episode 1
January 5th
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 16 @9:30 pm ET
- The Pirates! Band of Misfits
- Ella Enchanted
- Angry Neighbors
- Joy Ride
- Decision To Leave
- Parasite
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation — Starz
- Just Go With It — Starz
- Daddy Day Care — Starz
- Anthropocene: The Human Epoch — Starz
- Beeba Boys — Starz
- Bollywood/Hollywood — Starz
- Breakfast with Scot — Starz
January 6th
- Pat the Dog – Specials
- Alvin!! And the Chipmunks: Season 4
January 8th
- Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project @9pm ET
January 12th
- The Karate Kid II
- The Karate Kid III
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- Booksmart — Starz
- Cobweb — Starz
- Vigil: Season 2, Episode 1 — Starz
- Total Recall (2012) — Starz
- Water Horse — Starz
- The Karate Kid (1984) — Starz
- Double Happiness — Starz
- Earth — Starz
- Empire of Dirt — Starz
- Fire — Starz
January 13th
- Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
January 14th
- True Detective: Night Country, Episode 1 @9pm ET
January 18th
- Death of a Ladies’ Man
- Viaplay’s A Man Called Ove
- Viaplay’s A Somewhat Gentle Man
- Viaplay’s As It Is In Heaven
- Viaplay’s Wildland
- Viaplay’s The Marco Effect
- Viaplay’s Call Girl
- Viaplay’s Beyond
- Viaplay’s This Life
- Viaplay’s Those Left Behind
January 19th
- North of Normal
- Polaris
- The Equalizer 3
- So Much Tenderness
- Late Bloomer: Episodes 1-2
- F2 Forensic Factor: Seasons 1-7
- Real Time With Baher: Season 22, Episode 1
- Queen & Slim — Starz
- Corner Office — Starz
- Saw II — Starz
- Saw III — Starz
- Ghost Rider (2007) — Starz
- Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance — Starz
- Funny Girl — Starz
- Giant Little Ones — Starz
- How She Move — Starz
- The Equalizer 2 — Starz
- Midnight’s Children — Starz
January 20th
- Real Time With Bill Maher: Season 22, Episode 1
- Pat the Dog: Season 1, Episodes 1-39
- Inspector Gadget: Season 2
January 22nd
- Attila
January 26th
- 299 Queen Street West
- Confidential Informant
- The Conjuring
- Transplant: Season 4
- Easy A — Starz
- Transamerica — Starz
- Ali — Starz
- Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun — Starz
- The Star — Starz
- The Other Half — Starz
- Water — Starz
January 27th
- Alvin! and the Chipmunks: Season 5
A Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and more.