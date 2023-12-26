Google Boxing Week sale discounts Pixel 8 Pro for $250 off

Google has various devices on sale for Boxing Week. These deals are available for its smartphones, Fitbit trackers, smart home devices and more.

Some of these offerings are available until December 31st, but most are on sale until January 4th. Each item has when it’s available until in the ‘View terms’ pop-up.

You can check out some of the deals below:

The Google Store has a lot more deals you can check out on their website