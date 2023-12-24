Where to stream Die Hard, the best Christmas movie

It’s that time of the year: holiday shopping, hearing Mariah Carey non-stop and having those tired arguments about whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie. (Yes, it is.)

While we can’t really help you with the first two (outside of sharing some deals), we can tell you where you can watch the iconic 1988 action film in Canada. After all, nothing says Christmas more than Bruce Willis’ John McClane fighting his way through a terrorist-filled tower to reunite with his family.

In Canada, it’s actually pretty simple to stream Die Hard — you can do so on Disney+ due to Disney’s ownership of Fox. It’s worth noting that Die Hard 2, Die Hard: With a Vengeance and Live Free or Die Hard — but, amusingly, not the series’ worst movie, A Good Day to Die Hard — are all streaming on Disney+ as well.

Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month for Premium. For everything hitting Disney+ in January, follow this link.

Image credit: Fox