Letterkenny final season hits Crave on Christmas Day

Season 12 is the final season for the hicks of Sudbury

Dean Daley
Dec 24, 20232:15 PM EST 0 comments
Letterkenny

The hicks are back just in time for Christmas with the final season of the hit Canadian series Letterkenny. Season 12 hits Crave on December 25th and December 26th on Hulu for our American readers.

You can expect the return of your favourite characters like Jared Keeso as Wayne (and hopefully Shoresy), Nathan Dales as Daryl, Michelle Mylett as Katy, K. Trevor Wilson as Squirrely Dan, Dylan Playfair as Reilly, Tyler Johnston as Stewart, Evan Stern as Roald, Jacob Tierney as Glen and more.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content.

A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation and more.

Learn more about what’s coming to Crave in December here.

Image credit: Crave

