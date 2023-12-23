Streaming in Canada on Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Dec. 18-24]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Crave

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original theatrical release date: June 2nd, 2023

Crave release date: December 22nd, 2023

Genre: Animated superhero

Runtime: 2 hours, 20 minutes

Miles Morales travels across the Spider-Verse with Gwen Stacy, only to put him into conflict with a group of Spider-People known as the Spider-Society.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was directed by Joaquim Dos Santos (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Kemp Powers (Soul), Justin K. Thompson (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and features the voices of Shameik Moore (Dope), Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Lauren Vélez (Ugly Betty), Jake Johnson (New Girl), Oscar Isaac (Inside Llewyn Davis) and Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out).

Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: December 20th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Fantasy

Runtime: Eight episodes (39 to 44 minutes each)

12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson embarks on a quest with friends Annabeth and Grover to retrieve Zeus’ stolen master bolt and prevent all-out war.

Based on Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians was created by Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg (Jericho) and stars Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), Leah Sava Jeffries (Beast), Aryan Simhadri (Cheaper by the Dozen) and the late Lance Reddick (The Wire) as Zeus in his final live-action television role.

It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in Vancouver and co-stars Calgary’s Jessica Parker Kennedy (The Flash) as Medusa.

What If…? (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: December 21st, 2023 (first episode, new episode daily)

Genre: Animated superhero

Runtime: Nine episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Narrated by Uatu the Watcher (Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright), What If? imagines the Marvel Cinematic Universe might have changed if key events played out differently.

Some of the stories in the new season include Nebula joining the Nova Corps, Tony Stark’s crash landing on Sakaar, Hela discovering the Ten Rings and the Avengers assembling in 1602.

Many of the actors from the films reprise their roles in the show, including Karen Gillan (Nebula), Cate Blanchett (Hela), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange) and Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch). It’s worth noting that Kahnawake, Quebec’s Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs) is voicing an original Mohawk character named Kahhori. She’ll also be appearing as a different character in next month’s Echo, a live-action Disney+ spin-off of Hawkeye.

Stream What If…? here.

Netflix

Maestro [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: December 20th, 2023

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 9 minutes

Based on a true story, Maestro explores the complicated lifelong relationship between music legend Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.

Maestro was co-written and directed by Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born) and stars Cooper, Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), Matt Bomer (Magic Mike) and Vincenzo Amato (Respiro).

Rebel Moon — Part 1: A Child of Fire [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: December 21st, 2023

Genre: Sci-fi, action

Runtime: 2 hours, 15 minutes

A former soldier embarks on a dangerous mission to unite warriors from across the galaxy against the tyrannical Motherworld empire.

Rebel Moon was co-written and directed by Zack Snyder (Zack Snyder’s Justice League) and features an ensemble cast that includes Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Djimon Honsou (Guardians of the Galaxy), Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Michael Huisman (The Haunting of Hill House), Staz Nair (Game of Thrones), Jena Malone (The Hunger Games series) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

It’s important to note that an extended cut of the film will premiere on Netflix sometime early next year ahead of Part 2: The Scar Giver, dropping in April.

Trevor Noah: Where Was I [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: December 19th, 2023

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 8 minutes

In his latest comedy special, Trevor Noah (The Daily Show) riffs on his world travels, including derailing a German sightseeing tour and getting roasted in Paris.

