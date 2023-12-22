fbpx
Public Mobile launches wireless coverage on TTC subway

The Telus-owned flanker brand joins other sub-carriers like Virgin, Fido and Koodo

Patrick O'Rourke
Dec 22, 202311:48 AM EST 0 comments
Public Mobile

Telus-owned flanker brand Public Mobile has confirmed it now offers mobile coverage on ‘select areas” of the TTC’s subway system, allowing subscribers to talk, text and browse while on the go.

Public Mobile joins its parent company Telus, alongside Rogers, Bell and flanker brands like Fido, Virgin and more, offering subway wireless coverage.

Previously, only Freedom Mobile and later Rogers customers had wireless access to wireless services on the subway system. Bell and Telus initially questioned Rogers’ purchase of the TTC subway’s wireless infrastructure as part of an Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) consultation.

Below are the specific areas of coverage Public Mobile says it offers:

Line 1

  • Between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and Sheppard West, including the stations between:
    • Highway 407
    • Pioneer Village
    • York University
    • Finch West
    • Downsview Park
  • Between St. George and Bloor-Yonge, including the stations between:
    • Museum
    • Queen’s Park
    • St. Patrick
    • Osgoode
    • St. Andrew
    • Union
    • King
    • Queen
    • Dundas
    • College
    • Wellesley

Line 2

  • Between St. George and Bloor-Yonge, including the stations between:
    • Bay

    Source: Public Mobile

