Here are some of the best Boxing Day 2023 gaming deals

Consoles, games, subscriptions and more are all on sale for the holiday shopping season. We’ve gone through every major platform’s storefront to find you the best deals.
Below are all the top offers:
Nintendo
- Hogwarts Legacy: now $55.99, was $79.99
- Mortal Kombat 1: now $53.99, was $89.99
- Sonic Superstars: now $55.99, was $79.99
- Super Mario Maker 2: now $53.99, was $79.99
- Cocoon: now $26.99, was $32.99
- Citizen Sleeper: now $12.59, was $25.19
The full list of deals can be found here.
PlayStation
- Hogwarts Legacy: now $44.99, was $89.99
- Alan Wake 2: now $63.99, was $79.99
- God of War Ragnarok: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Final Fantasy XVI: now $56.09, was $93.49
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage: now 48.99, was $69.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: now $26.39, was $79.99
- Lies of P: now 63.99, was $79.99
- Elden Ring PS4/PS5: now $47.99, was $79.99
The full list of deals can be found here.
Xbox
- Xbox Series X: now 519.99, was $649.99
Xbox Series S: now $319.99, was $379.99
Xbox Wireless Controller: now $59.99, was $79,99
- Starfield: now $62.99, was $79.99
- The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition: now $44.99, was $89.99
- Assassin’s Creed: Mirage: now $48.99, was $69.99
- Mortal Kombat 1: now $53.99, was $89.99
- Street Fighter 6: now $53.59, was $79.99
The full list of deals can be found here.
Steam
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: now $38.99, was $51.99
- Mortal Kombat 1: now $44.99, was $89.99
- Lords of the Fallen: now $51.99, was $79.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: now $44.99, was $89.99
- Persona 5 Royal: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice: now: $39.99, was $79.99
- God of War: now $32.39, was $64.99
- Darkest Dungeon II: now $37.49, was $49.99
- A Plague Tale Requiem: now $31.49, was $69.99
- Death’s Door: now $10.39, was $25.99
- Cyberpunk 2077: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Elden Ring: now $47.99, was $79.99
- Baldur’s Gate 3: now $71.99, was $79.99
- Hogwarts Legacy: now $39.99, was $79.99
The full list of deals can be found here.
For our roundup of Boxing Week carrier deals, follow this link. For our collection of retailer holiday deals, follow this link.
Image credit: Epic