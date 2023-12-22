Google Messages Magic Composer launches internationally: report

At I/O 2023, Google announced a feature called ‘Magic Composer’ for its Messages app. The tech giant released the functionality this past May, but only in the United States. Now, it’s launching internationally.

Magic Composer appears to the left of the attached media icon. After tapping the icon, you’ll see suggestions below the text field to replace the keyboard. These suggestions are based on previous messages, emojis, reactions and more. Google uses this data to generate contextual replies.

Google then discards messages from its servers. The company says it doesn’t store or use these messages to train machine learning models.

Magic Composer can also change the phrases you’ve entered into the text field. You can change these messages to one of the following ‘Remix,’ ‘Excited,’ ‘Chill,’ ‘Shakespeare,’ ‘Lyrical,’ ‘Formal,’ or ‘Short.’

According to 9to5Google, the feature is now available in France and the U.K. Let us know in the comments below if you’ve encountered Magic Composer on your device.

Via: 9to5Google