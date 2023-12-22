Door latch issue causes Model S and X recall in the U.S.

Merely a week after one of the biggest Tesla recalls in the U.S., the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is at the automobile maker’s throat again.

Tesla is facing another recall in the U.S. that affects roughly 120,423 Model S and X vehicles produced between 2021 and 2023. These models have a defect that could cause their doors to open unexpectedly in a crash.

The NHTSA says this poses a serious injury risk and violates a federal safety standard. “As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 214,” wrote the NHTSA.

Tesla has already fixed the problem with an OTA update, which started deploying on December 12th, and “owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 17, 2024.”

As of December 14th, Tesla is not aware of any warranty claims or injuries caused by the issue.

This isn’t the first time Tesla vehicles have been recalled. There have been several instances of NHTSA intervention and subsequent updates to fix issues with Tesla vehicles.

You can check if your car is affected by a recall on Tesla’s website. The recall doesn’t seem to apply to Canadian Tesla vehicles — at least not yet.

Source: NHTSA