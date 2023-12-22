fbpx
Gaming

Death Stranding for iPhone and Mac delayed until 2024

Apple users will need to wait a little longer to become a Porter

Patrick O'Rourke
Dec 22, 202310:23 AM EST 0 comments
Death Stranding

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut won’t drop on the iPhone, iPad and Mac until 2024.

The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 title was originally scheduled to release on Apple devices this year, but Kojima Productions and 505 Games have decided to push it back to 2024.

“We just need a little more time,” posted 505 Games on X (formerly Twitter).

Death Stranding was first revealed to be coming to Apple devices back in June during Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote, with series creator Hideo Kojima saying that he’s been a “die-hard Apple fan” since 1994 when he bought his first Mac.

Like Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding is exclusive to Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max and its A17 chip, and won’t work on earlier iPhones. The game also requires an M1 or newer Mac or iPad.

Several other console-level titles are poised to come to the iPhone 15 Pro later this year, including Assassn’s Creed Mirage and The Division Resurgence.

I recently picked up Death Stranding: Director’s Cut to test out the Steam Deck OLED’s HDR functionality, and I’ve been shocked at how much I’ve enjoyed my time with the game.

Its controls are often clunky and unforgiving, and there’s an undeniable grind to certain aspects of the title (like unlocking vehicles, for example). Still, the core delivery gameplay loop has me hooked. It’s worth noting that the Director’s Cut fixes some of the key issues of the initial release, including giving players access to the new ‘Maser Gun’ very early in the game.

Image credit: 505 Games

Source: @505_Games Via: Eurogamer

Related Articles

Deals

Steam’s winter sale is on now with discounts up to 80 percent off

News

Meta Quest holiday sale offers up to 60 percent off more than 175 games

Gaming

Embattled Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick to finally depart company on Dec. 29

Gaming

Sony’s PlayStation 5 tops 50 million units sold, outsells Xbox Series X/S nearly 3 to 1

Comments