Where to stream Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in Canada

In 2018, Sony Pictures Animation blew all of our minds with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a gorgeous, inventive and stirring superhero movie unlike any we’d ever seen. Somehow, the studio did so once again with a much bigger and more ambitious sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, the film sees Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) clash with fellow Spider-People from across the multiverse about how to handle a new threat. Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Gwen), Brian Tyree Henry (Jeff Davis), Lauren Vélez (Rio Morales), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker), Oscar Isaac (Miguel O’Hara) and Daniel Kaluuya (Spider-Punk) co-star.

As of December 22nd, Canadians can stream Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Crave. The first film is also available on the service. Having them both in one place will at least allow you to rewatch them and (attempt to) stave off the pain of not knowing when we’ll get the third and final Spider-Verse film, Beyond the Spider-Verse.

A Crave subscription costs $19.99/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and more.

Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation