SaskTel rolls out its Boxing Week deals

SaskTel is offering $0 devices, bonus data, and a $100 internet bonus for Boxing Week.
Customers who buy a device with Plus Pricing (which allows customers to pay $0 upfront and pay off a device over 24 months) and select plans, including promotional offerings, can get 20GB of bonus data for 24 months.
Devices
- Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) – $0 upfront, $6.25/month for 24 months
- Galaxy S23 (128GB) – $0 upfront, $2.50/month for 24 months
- iPhone 15 Pro (128GB) – $0 upfront, $29.17/month for 24 months
- iPhone 14 (128GB) – $0 upfront, $5/month for 24 months
- Pixel 8 (128GB) – $0 upfront (no monthly charges)
- Pixel 8 Pro (128GB) – $0 upfront, $6.25/month for 24 months
- Moto 6 5G (2023) – $0 upfront, $2.92/month for 24 months
- Moto Edge (2022) – $0 upfront (no monthly charges)
Internet
New customers can get infiNET 300 for $59.95/month if they sign a 24-month contract and bundle it with a wireless service.
Customers signing up for a two-year contract on infiNET 300, infiNET 600, or infiNET 1 Gig internet plans can get Whole Home Wi-Fi for free for 12 months. Afterwards, customers will pay the regular $10/month cost.
New internet customers signing up for an infiNET 150, 300, 600, 1 Gig, or interNET 25, Extended 25, 50, Extended 50 plan on a 2-year contract can also get a $100 internet bonus credit.
All of SaskTel’s deals are available on its website.
Image credit: SaskTel