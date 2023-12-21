Nintendo’s Boxing Week 2023 deals bring back Smash Bros. Switch bundle, $30 off games

Nintendo has revealed its full lineup of Boxing Week 2023 deals.

It should be noted, however, that this is mostly just a retread of last month’s Black Friday deals, but with fewer games on sale.

That means the big Switch console deal is the same special Super Smash Bros. Ultimate–themed OLED model that was introduced for Black Friday. This $449 bundle comes with Joy-Cons adorned with the iconic Smash Bros. logo, as well as a copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (regularly $79.99) and three months of Switch Online Individual (regularly $9.99) at no additional cost.

Additionally, a handful of Switch games are $30 off:

Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Nintendo Switch Sports — $49.99 (regularly $64.99)

Super Mario Odyssey — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Some of these games, like Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey, were $25 off for Black Friday, so you’re getting a bit more of a deal for Boxing Week. That said, The Forgotten Land and Tropical Freeze weren’t on sale for Black Friday, so there’s a bit of a difference.

These deals will be available across all major Canadian retailers.

As well, a digital Boxing Week sale has kicked off on the Nintendo eShop. Until January 3rd, you save up to 50 percent on a bunch of games, including:

The full list of digital deals can be found here.

Follow this link for our round-up of Canadian retailer boxing day deals.

Image credit: Nintendo