Select Koodo customers can now access ICI TOU.TV EXTRA for free

Koodo customers can now access 11,000 hours of French content through the CBC’s video-on-demand service ICI TOU.TV EXTRA.

The programming, which typically costs $6.99/month, is available for free for postpaid mobile and internet plan subscribers.

ICI TOU.TV and Koodo’s parent company, Telus, have been partners for the last 10 years.

“Faced with the evolution of the television market, the enrichment of our partnership offer demonstrates our desire to promote our local productions to various audiences, particularly young people. This is why we are very happy with the agreement we have with Koodo,” Christiane Asselin, general director of ICI TOU.TV, said in a press release.

The news is the latest in Telus’ expansion of French-language entertainment options. Earlier this month, the telecom giant started offering OPTIK TV customers access to Club illico for $10/month. Vidéotron owns the French-language streaming service.

Source: Radio-Canada, Telus