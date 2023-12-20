These are Canadian retailers’ top Boxing Day 2023 tech deals

Several retailers in Canada have launched their Boxing Day or Holiday season deals.
Below is a round-up of some of the most best offers and promotions currently available.
Note that this page will be updated as more retailers go live with their Boxing Day promotions.
The Source
The Source’s Boxing Week sale offers discounts on various tech products in time for the holiday.
The Source’s website doesn’t provide details on when this sale will end and claims that these are Boxing Week prices now; however, the company may release a new sale closer to Boxing Day.
Check out some of the deals below:
Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch – Graphite with Shadow Grey Band: now $279, was $329.99
Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch – Graphite Aluminum with Black Band: now $199.99, was $259.99
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (2021) 8.7-inch, 32GB: now $149.99, was $209.99
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4-inch with 128GB: now $1,049.99, was $1,249.99
Xbox Series X: now $499.99, was $649.99
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2: now $39.99, was $79.99
Find more The Source Boxing Day deals here.
GameStop
GameStop Canada has revealed its full flyer for Boxing Day 2023.
Note that some of the deals have already begun, while others kick off on different dates. The full flyer with deal dates can be found here.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS4/PS5/Xbox Series X and S) — $49.99 (regularly $69.99)
EA FC 24 (PS4/PS5/Xbox Series X and S/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch) — $44.99 (regularly $89.99)
Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) — $49.99 (regularly $89.99)
God of War Ragnarök (PS4/PS5) — $39.99/$49.99 (regularly $79.99/$89.99)
The Last of Us Part 1 (PS5) — $49.99 (regularly $89.99)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle — $649.99 (includes $90 MW3 game at no additional cost)
Xbox Series S Starter Bundle (includes three months of Game Pass Ultimate) — $299 (regularly $379.99)
Xbox Series X — save up to $150
Find more GameStop Boxing Day deals here.
Canada Computers
If you’re looking to upgrade your PC setup this holiday season, Canada Computers’ Boxing Week sale might be of interest to you.
Check out some of the highlights from the sale below:
RAZER Sphex V2 Gaming Mouse Mat (RZ02-01940100-R3U1): $4.99 (regularly $19.99)
RAZER Kiyo Stream Webcam with Illumination – 1080p @ 30fps – 720p @ 60fps – 4 MP – 2688 x 1520 still image (RZ19-02320100-R3U1): $79.99 (regularly $129.99)
CORSAIR Strafe RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Cherry MX Red Switches (CH-9104110-NA): $129.99 (regularly $219.99)
ASUS ROG Strix XG49WCR 49-inch 5120 x 1440 Ultra-wide Curved HDR 165 hz, 1ms, height Adjustable Gaming Monitor: $999.99 (regularly $1,349.99)
Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor IPS QHD 2560×1440 165Hz 1ms HDR10 FreeSync Premium Height Adjustable LS27AG500PNXZA: $329.99 (regularly $499.99)
SENNHEISER HD 450BT Around Ear Wireless Headphone, Black – Bluetooth 5.0, aptX, aptX LL and AAC – Active Noise Cancellation – 30-hour playtime: $129.99 (regularly $229.99)
LOGITECH Pop Keys – Blast Yellow: $59.99 (regularly $129.99)
Find more Canada Computers’ Boxing Week promotions here.
Dyson
If you’re looking for a great deal on Dyson products, you won’t want to miss the company’s Boxing Day promotion.
The company has its powerful vacuums, hair tools, and smart air purifiers on sale.
Check out some of the promotions below:
Dyson V8 Origin: $349.99 (regularly $549.99)
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute: $749.99 (regularly $899.99)
Dyson Gen5outsize Absolute: $1,099.99 (regularly $1,399.99)
Dyson Gen5detect Absolute: $899.99 (regularly $1,199.99)
Special holiday edition Dyson Airwrap multi-styler and dryer Complete Long (Blue Blush): $649.99 (regularly $799.99)
Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (Prussian Blue/Copper): $479.99 (regularly $579.99)
Dyson Airstrait straightener (Prussian Blue/Copper): $599.99 (regularly $699.99)
Dyson Corrale straightener (Fuchsia/Bright Nickel): $549.99 (regularly $649.99)
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 (Black/Nickel): $679.99 (regularly $899.99)
Dyson Cool tower fan AM07 (White/Silver): $324.99 (regularly $499.99)
Find more Dyson Boxing Week deals here.
Staples
Staples has launched its Boxing Day deals, offering discounts on several devices, including Samsung’s FE line of devices, Logitech accessories and laptops (including pretty decent deals on a few gaming offers).
Below are Staples’ top offers:
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: $139.99 (save $40)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: $499.99 (save $100)
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 10.61-inch MediaTek Helio G80 Tablet – 4GB RAM – 64GB eMCP: $259 (save $60)
Razer Blackshark V2 X Gaming Headset: $49.99 (save $30)
Logitech MK540 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse: $49.99 (save $30)
Logitech Mk850 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse: $99.99 (save $20)
Logitech G502 Hero Wireless Gaming Mouse: $119.99 (save $80)
Logitech G713 LightSync RGB Wired Gaming Keyboard: $189.99 (save $40)
Asus 15.6-inch Laptop — AMD R7-5800H — 512GB SSD — 8GB RAM: $549 (save $350)
Gigabyte G5 FHD 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop — Intel Core I5-12450h — 512 GB SSD — 16 GB RAM — GeForce RTX 4050 GPU: $849.99 (save $450)
You can check out other Staples Boxing Day offers here.
Mobile Shop
The Mobile Shop is currently running a holiday season Boxing Day PC Optimum Points promotion on new devices, with up to 250,000 points available on select purchases.
The promotion is valid until January 3rd, 2023.
Check out some offers below:
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Pro
- Bell: $0 upfront, $29.81/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Telus: $0 upfront, $31.04/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Virgin Plus: $0 upfront, $44.81/mo, get 50,000 PC Optimum points
- Koodo: $283 upfront, $33/mo, get 50,000 PC Optimum points
iPhone 15
- Bell: $0 upfront, $23.38/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Telus: $0 upfront, $23.38/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Rogers: $0 upfront, $22.54/mo, get 100,000 PC Optimum points
Galaxy S23
- Bell: $0 upfront, $10/mo, get 250,000 PC Optimum points
- Telus: $0 upfront, $2/mo, get 250,000 PC Optimum points
- Rogers: $0 upfront, $10/mo, get 250,000 PC Optimum points
- Virgin Plus: $0 upfront, $20/mo, get 250,000 PC Optimum points
- Koodo: $0 upfront, $10/mo, get 250,000 PC Optimum points
- Fido: $0 upfront, $19.99/mo, get 250,000 PC Optimum points
Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store (EGS) has kicked off a big holiday sale offering discounts on thousands of games, as well as a handful of free games.
Some of the highlights include:
- Alan Wake II — $53.49 (regularly $66.99) [get bonus copy of Alan Wake Remastered at no additional cost]
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage — $48.99 (regularly $69.99)
- The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition — $44.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Dead Space — $31.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Ghostrunner 2 — $45.89 (regularly $53.99)
- Hogwarts Legacy — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Lords of the Fallen — $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mortal Kombat 1 — $53.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Remnant 2 — $38.99 (regularly $64.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — $44.99 (regularly $89.99)
The full list of Epic Games Store’s holiday deals can be found here. The deals run from December 13th to January 10th.
