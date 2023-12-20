These are Canadian retailers’ top Boxing Day 2023 tech deals

Several retailers in Canada have launched their Boxing Day or Holiday season deals.

Below is a round-up of some of the most best offers and promotions currently available.

Note that this page will be updated as more retailers go live with their Boxing Day promotions.

The Source

The Source’s Boxing Week sale offers discounts on various tech products in time for the holiday.

The Source’s website doesn’t provide details on when this sale will end and claims that these are Boxing Week prices now; however, the company may release a new sale closer to Boxing Day.

Check out some of the deals below:

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch – Graphite with Shadow Grey Band: now $279, was $329.99

Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch – Graphite Aluminum with Black Band: now $199.99, was $259.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (2021) 8.7-inch, 32GB: now $149.99, was $209.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4-inch with 128GB: now $1,049.99, was $1,249.99

Xbox Series X: now $499.99, was $649.99

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2: now $39.99, was $79.99

Find more The Source Boxing Day deals here.

GameStop

GameStop Canada has revealed its full flyer for Boxing Day 2023.

Note that some of the deals have already begun, while others kick off on different dates. The full flyer with deal dates can be found here.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS4/PS5/Xbox Series X and S) — $49.99 (regularly $69.99)

EA FC 24 (PS4/PS5/Xbox Series X and S/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch) — $44.99 (regularly $89.99)

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) — $49.99 (regularly $89.99)

God of War Ragnarök (PS4/PS5) — $39.99/$49.99 (regularly $79.99/$89.99)

The Last of Us Part 1 (PS5) — $49.99 (regularly $89.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle — $649.99 (includes $90 MW3 game at no additional cost)

Xbox Series S Starter Bundle (includes three months of Game Pass Ultimate) — $299 (regularly $379.99)

Xbox Series X — save up to $150

Find more GameStop Boxing Day deals here.

Canada Computers

If you’re looking to upgrade your PC setup this holiday season, Canada Computers’ Boxing Week sale might be of interest to you.

Check out some of the highlights from the sale below: