The Source’s Boxing Week sale offers discounts on tech up to 50 percent off

The Source’s Boxing Week sale offers discounts on various tech products in time for the holiday.
The Source’s website doesn’t provide details on when this sale will end and claims that these are Boxing Week prices now; however, the company may release a new sale closer to Boxing Day.
Devices like headphones, video games, tablets, TVs and more are part of this promotion.
Check out some of the deals below:
- Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch – Graphite with Shadow Grey Band: now $279, was $329.99
- Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch – Graphite Aluminum with Black Band: now $199.99, was $259.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (2021) 8.7-inch, 32GB: now $149.99, was $209.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4-inch with 128GB: now $1,049.99, was $1,249.99
- Xbox Series X: now $499.99, was $649.99
- Xbox Series S 512GB: now $319.99, was $379.99
- Samsung 55-inch Crystal LED 4K: now $599.99, was $749.99
- Samsung 75-inch Crystal LED UHD HDR: now $1,199.99, was $1,499.99
- JBL Tour One M2: now $199.99, was $399.99
- Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Bose SoundLink Resolve+ II: now $249.99, was $399.99
- Bose SoundLink Flex: now $149.99, was $189.99
There are a lot more deals that you can check out here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.