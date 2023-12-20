Meta Quest holiday sale offers up to 60 percent off more than 175 games

Meta has kicked off a major holiday sale on Quest headset apps and games.
Altogether, you can save up to 60 percent on more than 175 titles, including:
- Among Us VR — $7.99 (regularly $11.99)
- Another Fisherman’s Tale — $16.99 (regularly $28.99)
- Demeo — $28.99 (regularly $45.99)
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord — $34.99 (regularly $47.99)
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond — $31.49 (regularly $45.99)
- National Geographic Explore VR — $6.99 (regularly $11.99)
- Resident Evil 4 — $27.99 (regularly $45.99)
- The 7th Guest VR — $27.99 (regularly $34.99)
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge — $19.99 (regularly $28.99)
The full list of Meta Quest deals can be found here. The sales end on January 2nd.
Image credit: Capcom