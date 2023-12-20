Where to stream Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon in Canada

For years, Zack Snyder had an idea for an original “Star Wars meets Seven Samurai” space opera, but it took a backseat to his DC films.

Now, the polarizing writer-director-producer-cinematographer has finally gotten to make that movie, which is called Rebel Moon, in two parts. The Netflix duology follows a former soldier who embarks on a dangerous mission to unite warriors from across the galaxy against the tyrannical Motherworld empire.

The series features an ensemble cast that includes Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Djimon Honsou (Guardians of the Galaxy), Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Michael Huisman (The Haunting of Hill House), Staz Nair (Game of Thrones), Jena Malone (The Hunger Games series) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Part One: A Child of Fire will premiere exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, December 21st at 7pm PT/10pm ET. In typical Snyder fashion, an extended cut is set to drop on Netflix early next year ahead of Part Two: The Scargiver in April.

Rebel Moon continues Snyder’s ongoing partnership with Netflix after his 2021 zombie heist film Army of the Dead. He also co-produced the 2022 prequel movie, Army of Thieves, and is developing a sequel to Army of the Dead called Planet of the Dead.

