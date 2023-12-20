Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [Dec. 21 – 27]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.

It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Pure fibre Internet & Fibe TV starting at $105/mo.When paired with an eligible Mobility plan.

Pure fibre Internet starting at $55/mo.When paired with an eligible Mobility plan.

Ongoing deals:

Get 60 GB for $50/mo. when you bring your own phone.

Get bonus 10GB data/mo with $45/mo and above Prepaid Voice plans in main regions

Get bonus 2 GB data/mo with $32/mo and above Prepaid Voice and Data plans in QC and $35/mo & $40/mo in main regions

Save $20/mo per additional line when you add members on an Essential or Ultimate plan.

Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible iPhone.

Get bonus Crave Basic with Ads for 24 months with all Unlimited Shareable Plans in QC and with Ultimate 150 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.

Enjoy an exclusive $60 savings when you buy online.

Get 3 months of AppleTV+ when you buy an iPad with Bell.

Get bonus 250MB data/mo with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes & 100 Canada-wide minutes + unlimited texting Prepaid Voice plans with one of our Automatic monthly top-up options.

Bonus: Existing Small business mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Gigabit Business Fibe internet plans.

Invite friends to switch to Bell and you’ll both get a $50 bill credit.

Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.

Various phone accessories on sale

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Get 40GB of data at 4G LTE speeds in Quebec or 30GB in other regions for only $34/month, after Automatic Payments Discount when you bring your own phone.

Ongoing deals:

Save $60 on the Setup Service Fee PLUS access to exclusive offers

Holiday deals on Galaxy S23 & iPhone 14

Refer a Friend to Fido and you’ll both score $25 in bill credits over 5 months

TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $15/month when you add a line to your account.

Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.

Ongoing deals:

Get 10 GB of bonus data per month when you subscribe to an eligible All-Inclusive Mobile plan.

Take advantage of the holiday discounts on popular devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus et S23 Ultra.

New 25GB and 50GB Canada-France All-Inclusive plans. Use your cell phone in France as you would in Canada.

Bring your own phone and get an additional $5 off your All-Inclusive Mobile plan each month.

Get 100 GB bonus per year with All-Inclusive 25GB and 50GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if you combine it with an Internet service.

Mobile phone Trade-In program: Trade in your old device and get up to $500 in credit for a new one.

Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.

Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.

100 GB of bonus data per year, Club illico mobile, on the phone of your choice.

Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.

Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.

Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 15 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 15 GB plan with an Internet service.

Monthly savings on various smart phones

Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends on number of lines)

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

40 GB in Quebec or 30 GB in other regions for $34/mo. When you bring your own phone.

Ongoing deals:

Now introducing Koodo Internet! Bundle & Save $10/month

Get 50 GB of data at 5G speeds for only $50/mo (Canada-US) in Quebec or 50 GB of data at 5G speeds for only $55/mo in other regions. When you bring your own phone.

Save 70% on entertainment with Stream+. Add Stream+ to any mobile plan for only $10/mo for 3 months.

Up to $240 in bill credits over 24 months ($10 off/month) on the Pay-per-use data plan.

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop online.

For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.

New deals:

Trade in your iPhone 13 and get the iPhone 15 128 GB for as low as $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years with select plans.

Get $15/mo off on the 5G Mobile 60GB plan (Excluding Quebec).

Activate or upgrade to a new phone and get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $10/mo (or $0/mo in Ontario when you pair 5G mobile and Ignite internet plans) on financing and select plans. Plus get a tablet plan for $0/mo for 24 months when you pair it with a Rogers 5G Infinite Premium plan.

Ongoing deals:

Get Samsung Galaxy S23 for as low as $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge on select plans, when you trade in an eligible Samsung device.

Get 150GB of data for only $70/mo to use in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico this holiday season. Available with a Rogers Infinite Premium plan after Automatic Payments discount when paired with a home service. (Ontario only)

Give the gift of connection with Pixel 8 for $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge. Plus, pair it with a parent-friendly plan for your kid or teen for just $45/mo in Quebec or $55/mo in other regions, when you add them to your Rogers Infinite plan.

Get $25/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite plans when you bring your own phone (Quebec only).

Rogers 5G mobile plans are now as low as $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount.

Save up to $35/mo on Rogers Mobile plans when you add a mobile plan to your Home services. This offer is not available online. (Excluding Quebec)

Get 10GB of bonus data on the 5G Infinite Extra plan in Quebec.

Student plans starting from $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions.

Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions.

Get $10/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite plans when you bring your own phone. The offer will appear on your 2nd or 3rd invoice. (Excluding Quebec).

Calling, texting and data within Canada, the U.S. and Mexico with the 5G Infinite Premium plan.

Get 5G Home Internet for as low as $35/mo in Quebec, $40/mo in Ontario, or $50/mo in other regions, when you pair with a 5G mobile plan. Plus, get the 5G Home Internet device for $0 down and $0/mo for 24 months on approved credit.

Get the Google Pixel 8 for $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years on select plans.

Exclusive offer for customers aged 55 or older: bring your own device and save an additional $5/mo for 24 months on any 5G Mobile plan. Available for new activations.

Now get iPhone 15 Pro with 50% lower monthly payments over 48 months. No interest, no mobile term contract needed. Only with the Rogers credit card.(Excluding Quebec)

Get Rogers 5G on the Toronto Transit Commission plus 5 rides free. Tap any Rogers credit card using your mobile wallet, until December 31, 2023.

Exclusive offer for newcomers: Get a $300 Credit towards select Android devices with financing when you trade in any device, any model.

Save $20/mo for each family member you add (excluding Quebec). Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $40/mo for 60GB in QC and $55/mo for 120GB in other regions.

Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding Quebec)

Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.

Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $25/month.

Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $25/month.

Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.

Save $5/month with Automatic Payments on eligible plans.

Enjoy 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost in up to 185 destinations (up to $75 value) with a Rogers Connections Mastercard.

Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.

Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months.

Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year

New deals:

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and save $955 with Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $140 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.

Get an iPhone 14 Pro Max and save up to $1,130. Save up to $600 with Bring-It-Back and get up to $530 in Trade-In bill credits.

Get an iPhone 14 and save up to $780: save $490 with Bring-It-Back, plus, get an exclusive bill credit of up to $290 when you trade in an eligible device.

TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: Shop phones and get exclusive plans with 30GB for $40 per month in Quebec or 60GB for $50/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.

Save $1346 on Google Pixel 8 Pro this holiday with Bring-it-Back: get it for $9.54 per month and get an exclusive bill credit of $210 when you trade in an eligible device.

Save $790 on your iPhone 15 Pro Max with Bring-it-Back. Plus, trade in an eligible device and get $635 in bill credits.

Bring your own device and get a $5 monthly bill credit for two years on a $45+ plan in Quebec. Shop phones or bring your own device and save $10 monthly for two years on a $60+ plan in other regions.

Get the Galaxy S23 for $0 per month by shopping in-store or get it for just $2 per month when you shop online with Bring-It-Back.

Celebrate the Holidays with 60GB of data for $40 per month in Quebec or 120GB of data for $75 per month in other regions. Savings include a $5 or $10 monthly bill credit for two years.

Ongoing deals:

Get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $0 per month when you connect it to an unlimited data plan for $25 extra per month.

Enjoy up to 35% off on select like-new devices. All are backed by a 1‑year TELUS warranty. Plus, save even more with Bring-It-Back.

Save 50% on select accessories. Plus, get your accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.

Get Google Pixel 7 for $0 per month on a 2-year TELUS Easy Payment agreement. Plus, get up to $210 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.

Get Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro for $0 upfront. Plus, share your plan’s data with your watch when you connect it to an Unlimited plan for $15 extra per month.

Exclusive Boxing Week deals for business. Save big on the latest products and services. Plus, save even more on connectivity, collaboration, and security products when you bundle.

TELUS Privilege offer: Participate in the Magic Calendar contest and enter every day until December 25 for a chance to win $10,000 or one of the 180 gifts from local businesses (Only in Quebec).

For a limited time, when you buy an eligible Samsung phone, Samsung will donate $5 to TELUS Friendly Future Foundation to help support youth in our communities.

Save up to $1,252 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Get your new Google Pixel 8 for $0 upfront, $0 per month for 24 months with Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $210 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.

Upgrade and save up to $655 on iPhone 15 when you trade in an eligible device.

Save $15 to $135 per month on phone plans for your family. Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account.

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.

Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.

Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans in Quebec, or Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans in other regions.

Bonus 4GB for 18 months available for new activations on Talk, Text & Data 35, 90 and 150 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)

Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 8GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS8GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.

Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan.

New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.

Save 70% on the best entertainment when you add Stream+. Add Stream+ to any new or existing Mobility plan for just $10 per month for 3 months.

Get a bonus 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.

Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $15 extra per month.

Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.

Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).

Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)

Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back

New deals:

Subscribe now and get a 50GB unlimited 5G plan in Quebec or a 40GB unlimited 5G plan in other regions for only $34/month.

Get the third month free when you subscribe to a 4GB plan for only $24/month. Limited time offer.

Boxing week deals on : $34/mo, $40/mo, $50/mo & $55/mo 5G plans & $24/mo & $29/mo 4G plans in QC & $34/mo, 40/mo & $50/mo 5G plans & $24/mo 4G plan in main regions.

Ongoing deals:

For a limited time, pay $0 for an eSIM card or $5 for a physical SIM card. New activations only.

Earn Public Points every month and use them towards monthly payments, add-ons, and more.

New deals:

Get 56GB bonus data/month for 24 months on new activations on $40/mo and above 4G plans (Quebec only).

Get 1 month’s fee in credit with new activations on all plans until December 27.

Get 11GB bonus data/month for 24 months with 3G $30/mo and 29GB with 4G $35/mo plan (Excluding Quebec).

Get 58GB bonus data/month with 4G $40/mo plan & 66GB bonus data with 4G $45/mo and above plans for 24 months (Excluding Quebec). Ongoing deals: Get 500MB bonus data with auto-pay with $22/mo & $25/mo 3G plan in Quebec and $25/mo 3G or $30/mo 4G data, talk & text plan in other regions.

New deals:

Get an iPhone 11 from $0 down and only $15/mo. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans. Taxes extra.

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for only $10/mo. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans. Taxes extra.

Get 40 GB for $34/mo in Quebec or 30 GB for $34/mo in other regions, on new activations when you bring your own phone.

Get unlimited nationwide 5G data starting at $50/mo in QC and $45/mo in other regions.

Ongoing deals:

Get Google Pixel 7 for only $1/mo. With Sweet Pay™ on eligible 2-year plans. Taxes extra.

Save up to 75% on the pre-loved phones you want.

Credit of $10 for 24 months on the Pay per use data plan. New activations when you bring your own device.

Credit of $5 for 24 months on the 50GB and 60GB plans. New activations when you bring your own device. (Quebec only)

Get 250MB Bonus Data with Canada-wide $15 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $15 and $25 prepaid plans in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get 10GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $45, $55, $75 and $85 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options. (Excluding Quebec)

Get 500MB Bonus Data with Province-wide $20 prepaid plan and Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $30 prepaid plan in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get a mobile plan and home internet plan for $75/mo. After a credit of $25/mo for 12 months. Current price: $100/mo (ON).

Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $37 and $43 prepaid plans in QC and Unlimited Canada-wide $35 and $40 prepaid plans in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $28, $30, $33 and $39 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Shop online and get $60 waived of connection service fee.

Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now starting at $57/mo when you bring your own phone (QC).

Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. Hook up today and get 2 months free.

Add TV to your Unlimited Internet starting from $25/mo in QC and $35/mo in ON.

Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR

Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.

Get a free Google Chromecast when you add TV on a 6-month term.

Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Get an iPhone 15 for $45/mo.

Ongoing deals:

New Roam Beyond plan: stay connected in 73 destinations with Canada’s very first global roaming plan. 60GB for $65/mo with Digital Discount.

Bring in your old device and you could save up to $500 on your next phone purchase.

Get 1,000 long-distance minutes per month for 24 months to 14 destinations when you activate a new line or upgrade your phone on $29+/mo. plans, after Digital Discount. In-store only.

Exclusive savings for students: Switch to Freedom and get a nationwide unlimited plan with 50GB of 5G data for $45/mo. Select post-secondary institutions.

Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Get a great price on a plan that includes talk, text, and data.Promo nationwide 25 Promo Canada & U.S 45 unlimited

Keep things simple with 15 GB of data and unlimited calling and texting.

infiNET 300 as low as $59.95/mo for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months.

Get $20/mo off a Basic, totalSHARE, or VIP 35 voice and data plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at full price.

Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus.

Sign up contract-free on any noSTRINGS Prepaid Talk + Text + Data or Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for 8 months. That’s $80 in savings!

Get 3 months free data and a $0 activation fee when activating an Apple Watch (Cellular + GPS).

Save up to $200 when you purchase a new iPhone and Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular). Available in-store only. Plus, get 3 months of free watch data and $0 activation fee when you activate your Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular)

New Crave subscribers get 50% off for the first 3 months!

infiNET 1 Gig $99.95mo. for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless

Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month

Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.

Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price

Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price. As low as $13/mo with bundle savings.

Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Get 30 GB of Rollover Data for $35/mo. When you bring your own phone.

Buy a Mobile plan online and get a $100 welcome credit and free shipping (Available on Rollover Data or Unlimited Data plans).

Add Mobile to other popular Eastlink services and save up to $30/mo, forever!

Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit. (Available on Rollover Data or Unlimited Data plans).

Bring Your Own Phone and Enjoy Data Plans

Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab

Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink

Ongoing deals:

Activate your first plan with the referral code of a friend, and you’ll each receive a $25 referral bonus

Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones

Ongoing deals:

Save an extra $5/mo when you choose Ignite Internet 250 or faster on a 2-year ValuePlan.

Get Ignite Internet starting at $55/mo on a 2-year ValuePlan when paired with a Rogers or Fido mobile plan.

Bill credits: $100 bill credit with Internet and TV bundles and $50 bill credit with Internet.

Order your plan online and save an extra $50

Ongoing deals:

$50 OFF The MaxWest Nitro N62 with purchase of a $100 Top Up.



Ongoing deals:

Monthly plan costs $20/mo, total data includes auto top-up bonus, 250MB/mo.

Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money

20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service

New deals:

Get 36 GB of data for $33/mo in Quebec or 12GB for $30/mo in other regions, for 24 months when you register for auto-payments. Plus enjoy your 3rd month free.

Ongoing deals:

Register for Automatic Top-Up and get bonus data with select plans. Get up to 12 GB of bonus data monthly in Quebec or up to 10 GB in other regions.

Instantly activate with eSIM for $0, with a compatible device.

Get 250MB /mo of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments. Plus, get an additional 750MB/mo of bonus data on a minimum $25/mo plan after making 12 monthly payments.

Sign up with Lucky Mobile and Refer-A-Friend to earn a $50 credit!

Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.

