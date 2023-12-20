Apple’s next-gen Apple Watch might feature a completely redesigned Watch Band connector

For years, Apple has ensured that all Apple Watch Bands work with every version of its smartwatch (as long as the size matches), but that might change with the rumoured ‘Apple Watch X’ redesign.

According to a recent leak from well-known Apple leaker and collector Kosutami, Apple’s next-gen Apple Watch will feature a completely redesigned Watch Band connector, resulting in its straps not working with older Apple Watches and vice versa.

Based on leaks from Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple wants to shrink the existing Watch Band mechanism to fit a bigger battery or other internal components in its next-gen Apple Watch. The tech giant is also rumoured to be working on a magnetic band attachment system, but it remains unclear if it will make its way to the Apple Watch X or a future version of the wearable.

Connectors of next generation of Watch has completely redesigned…

Literally if you have old bands now, just sell it🤷‍♀️It’s 100% accurate — Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) December 20, 2023

Apple’s smartwatch line has featured roughly the same design since it released back in 2014, allowing its Watch Bands to work across every generation of the wearable. With the Apple Watch X expected to feature a notable redesign, this is poised to change, rendering existing Watch Bands useless. It’s unclear what else Apple plans to change about its 10th-anniversary Apple Watch.

Of course, Apple’s plans could change over the next few months with the Apple Watch X’s release not expected until September.

In other Apple Watch-related news, in the U.S., the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be pulled from Apple’s website on the 21st and in-store on the 24th due to an ongoing patent dispute with medical equipment company Masimo.

Source: @KosutamiSan Via: MacRumors