The first-ever drive from the North to the South Pole was done in an EV

Two Scots have completed a first in the electric vehicle (EV) world.

On Sunday, Chris and Julie Ramsey took to Instagram to announce they successfully travelled from the North Pole to the South Pole in an EV.

The 17,000-mile trek, Pole to Pole EV, was the first time anyone drove from the North Pole to the South Pole in any type of vehicle.

It took the couple, who are EV advocates, nine months to complete the journey. They arrived at their destination on December 15th.

The couple used a Nissan Ariya, modified for the climate by Arctic Trucks, for their journey.

Part of their trip saw them go through Canada. According to a blog post on the couple’s website, finding charging stations between Yellowknife and Edmonton was a challenge.

“We assumed that electric vehicle chargers would be sprinkled generously along our route. But as we were soon to find out, the reality of our route was something entirely different.”

Despite the challenges, the couple hopes their journey will inspire people to use the sustainable mode of transposition.

“EVs are capable, they are fun and exciting to drive, they are reliable and resilient and more importantly kinder to our planet,” their Instagram post reads.

Image credit: @poletopoleev