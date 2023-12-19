New on Prime Video Canada: January 2024

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Prime Video streaming service in Canada in January. Highlights include Role Play, Hazbin Hotel, Expats, and more.
Read on for the full list:
January 2nd
- The Marsh King’s Daughter
January 5th
- LOL: Last One Laughing French Canada: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
- Foe (Amazon Original)
- James May: Our Manin India (Amazon Original)
January 6th
- Tiger 3
January 9th
- Hello: Kitty Super Style! (Amazon Original)
- Strays
January 11th
- Girl’s Play (Amazon Original)
January 12th
- Role Play (Amazon Original)
- Scarred
January 13th
Dumb Money
January 14th
- Dostana 2
January 15th
- O Pai O 2
- Green Fever
January 18th
- No Activity: Niente Da Segnalare (Amazon Original)
- Drag Den with Manila Luzon: Season 2
- The Yellow Duck
January 19th
- Indian Police Force (Amazon Original)
- Hazbin Hotel (Amazon Original)
- LOL: The Last One Laughing Ireland (Amazon Original)
- Ski Jumpers
January 22nd
- Retribution
January 24
- Listening Ears
- Diamond in the Sky
January 25th
- The Last Round
January 26th
- Expats (Amazon Original)
- You Hurt My Feelings
- The Daigle
January 31st
Assassination Nation
Coming to Prime Video Channels
- Dr. Death: Season 2 on StackTV — January 1st
- Ted: Season 1 on StackTV — January 11th
- Vigil: Season 2 on Starz — January 12th
- The Bachelor: Season 28 on CityTV+ — January 22nd
Everything Leaving Prime Video in January
- Law & Order: Season 16 — January 5th
- Jelly Fam at Cold Hearts — January 6th
- YNG Dreamerz at Blue Checks — January 6th
- Informer: Season 1 — January 10th
- Father Stu — January 10th
- Twilight — January 14th
- Twilight Saga: New Moon — January 14th
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 — January 14th
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 — January 14th
- The Hunger Games — January 14th
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire — January 14th
- Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 — January 14th
- Mad Men: Season 1 – 7 — January 14th
- House of Gucci — January 14th
- Requiem For A Dream — January 14th
- Law & Order: Season 6 – 15 — January 20th
- YNG Dreamerz at Diamond Doves — January 20th
- Blue Checks at Rolling Loud — January 20th
- Jeepers Creepers — January 31st
- Scarface — January 31st
- Waterworld — January 31st
- 12 Angry Men (1957) — January 31st
- The 5th Wave — January 31st
- Ted — January 31st
- A View To A Kill — January 31st
- Casino Royale — January 31st
- Much Ado About Nothing — January 31st
- Straight Outta Compton — January 31st
- Quantum of Solace — January 31st
- Live and Let Die — January 31st
- The Package — January 31st
- Octopussy — January 31st
- From Russia With Love — January 31st
- You Only Live Twice — January 31st
- Diamonds Are Forever — January 31st
- Moonraker — January 31st
- License To Kill — January 31st
- Skyfall — January 31st
- About Time — January 31st
- Tomorrow Never Dies — January 31st
- The Terminator — January 31st
- Goldeneye — January 31st
- The Big Lebowski — January 31st
- Die Another Day — January 31st
- Inside Man — January 31st
- The Silence of the Lambs
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year. Prime Video is available on the web, iOS, Android, consoles, smart TVs and more.
Find out what came to Prime Video Canada in December here.
Image credit: Amazon