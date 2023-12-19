Northwestel connects the community of Dettah to internet speeds up to 500Mbps

Northwestel has connected the community of Dettah, Northwest Territories, with faster internet speeds.

The connection comes via a newly built fibre line along the Ingraham Trail, delivering residents unlimited data and internet speeds up to 500Mbps.

Northwestel first brought its in-community fibre internet to Dettah last year, upgrading residents to internet speeds from 15Mbps to 50Mbps.

The upgrades are part of the company’s Every Community Project, a three-year venture to connect 10,000 homes across the Northwest Territories and Yukon with unlimited high-speed internet access.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Northwestel