Netflix resumes advertising on X, Musk says other advertisers coming back too

Elon Musk accused some of the biggest X (Twitter) advertisers of trying to blackmail him and his social network by pulling their spending following Musk agreeing with an antisemitic post on X.

As recently as November 29th, the world’s richest person said “Go fuck yourself” to the advertisers that dropped their X ad spending.

Now, some of the advertisers might be coming back to X, as shared by TheWrap (via Observer). After pausing nearly $3 million USD (roughly $4 million CAD) worth of ads, Netflix has resumed advertising on X. The same was confirmed by an X spokesperson to TheWrap.

Subsequently, at Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Atreju festival in Rome, Musk claimed that more advertisers are following in Netflix’s footsteps. “I think X will be fine, and we are actually already seeing advertisers return to X,” said Musk.

Musk didn’t detail which advertisers are returning.

Media Matters, a non-profit organization, recently revealed how X was displaying ads from major brands like Apple and IBM next to posts that glorified Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party. This too, resulted in several advertisers pulling their ads from the platform.

X subsequently filed a lawsuit against Media Matters, arguing that its report is a smear campaign that does not reflect the typical user experience on X. Read more about it here.

Source: TheWrap Via: Observer