Microsoft Copilot’s new plugin can make complete songs for you

Microsoft’s built-in AI companion, Copilot, is getting a new feature that will allow users to compose custom songs.

The feature, powered by ‘Suno,’ creates tracks, complete with lyrics, instrumentals and singing voices, as shared by Microsoft in a blog post (via TechCrunch).

To be able to use the Suno plugin, you’d need to go to copilot.Microsoft.com via Microsoft Edge, log in with your Microsoft account and enable Suno from the list of plugins.

For reference, I don’t see the plugin on my device, but my colleague Jonathan Lamont has it available. Also worth noting is that it’s currently only available via the web and not on the standalone Copilot app on Windows.

“Through this partnership, people will have at their fingertips the ability, regardless of musical background, to create fun, clever, and personalized songs with a simple prompt,” wrote Google.

Once you’ve enabled the plugin, simply go to the Copilot chat and ask to create a song with specific prompts. It can create songs with any kind of prompts, for example, you can write, “Create a song about adding pineapple to pizza,” or “Create a song about stubbing your toe.”

You’ll be able to share these tunes with your friends on social media.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Microsoft Via: TechCrunch