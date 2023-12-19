Meta pulls news content from Threads days after Ottawa finalizes Online News Act

Meta has started blocking Canadians from accessing news content on Threads.

Some have taken to the platform to share they’re redirected to a page with the text “content from news publications can’t be viewed in Canada in response to Canadian government legislation.”

At this time, some users still have the ability to access news content. However, this may soon change.

Threads wasn’t previously part of the tech giant’s response to the Online News Act (Bill C-18). The action was reserved for Facebook and Instagram when Meta started to pull news access in August.

The change to Threads comes just days after the federal government released the act’s final regulatory framework. The act subjects certain platforms distributing news content to pay publishers for sharing their work. At this time, Google and Meta are the only two platforms subjected to the act.

Google agreed to contribute $100 million to the framework, but Meta has remained steadfast in its position.