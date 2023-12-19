Some Google Home Mini owners report bricked devices after update

Google’s popular Home Mini is experiencing issues with the latest software update.

According to several reports on Reddit and Google’s Nest support forum, spotted by 9to5Google, the latest update is bricking some Home Minis.

Following the update, users report being unable to turn on their Home Mini fully and that resetting it isn’t functional. Bricked Minis will turn on all four indicator lights, but it won’t work. When resetting, the device shows one of the four LEDs in a green colour, but the reset ultimately fails.

Google has somewhat acknowledged the issue, with a Community Manager requesting further feedback about the issue and directing impacted users to send feedback to the company.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be any fix for the problem right now. However, some users report that their Home Mini started working again after being plugged in overnight. Unfortunately, that’s only a small number of the reports, with most being stuck with an unusable speaker.

Source: Reddit, Google Nest forums Via: 9to5Google